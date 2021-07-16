Left Menu

Brazil registers 1,548 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 16-07-2021
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Brazil registered 1,548 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday and 52,789 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered 538,942 total coronavirus deaths and 19,262,518 total confirmed cases.

