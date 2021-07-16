Brazil registers 1,548 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday
16-07-2021
Brazil registered 1,548 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday and 52,789 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.
The South American country has now registered 538,942 total coronavirus deaths and 19,262,518 total confirmed cases.
