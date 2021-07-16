Left Menu

Australia's Victoria reports 10 local COVID-19 cases on first day of lockdown

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 16-07-2021 04:31 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 04:31 IST
Australia's Victoria reports 10 local COVID-19 cases on first day of lockdown
Australia's Victoria state reported 10 locally acquired cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the first day of a five-day snap lockdown to contain fresh cases linked to the outbreak in Sydney.

Friday's data includes four cases already announced on Thursday, the state's health department said. All 10 cases are linked to the current outbreaks.

Victoria, Australia's second most populous state and home to 6.6 million people, entered into the lockdown on Thursday night, due to run until July 20, after recording new cases in the past two days after nearly two weeks of zero cases.

