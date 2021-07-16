Left Menu

Malaysia approves China's Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the health ministry's announcement on Sinopharm. Authorities have also granted conditional approval to the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine made by U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and manufactured in Belgium, Noor Hisham said.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 16-07-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 10:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Malaysia's health ministry said on Friday it has granted conditional approval for emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by China's Sinopharm. The Sinopharm vaccine in Malaysia was registered by pharmaceutical company Duopharma Sdn Bhd, Director-General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement.

Duopharma had previously announced a deal to supply the Malaysian government with 6.4 million doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the health ministry's announcement on Sinopharm.

Authorities have also granted conditional approval to the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine made by U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and manufactured in Belgium, Noor Hisham said. Malaysia had earlier approved another batch of Janssen vaccines that had been given the green light for emergency use by the World Health Organization.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

