Russia reports record daily COVID-19 deaths for fourth day running

Russia on Friday reported 799 coronavirus-related deaths, the most in a single day since the pandemic began and the fourth day in a row it has set a record. Russia is in the grip of a surge in cases that authorities have blamed on the contagious Delta variant and the slow rate of vaccinations. The coronavirus task force confirmed 25,704 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours.

It said the official national COVID-19 case tally now stood at 5,907,999. It said the national death toll had risen to 146,868. The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and said Russia recorded around 290,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to May 2021.

