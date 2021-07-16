Doctors and paramedics will be trained on COVID-19 management: Karnataka Health Minister

Medical and paramedical staff in Karnataka will be trained on COVID-19 management, State Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Friday.

Speaking at the inauguration of a training programme organised by the State Health Department for doctors in Bengaluru Urban District, Sudhakar said vaccine is being given to those aged above 18 years but experts have been of the opinion that the infection can also spread to those under 18.

Advertisement

He said treatment given to elders cannot be provided to children and hence pediatricians are being trained to handle COVID-19 among children.

Doctors in all districts will be imparted training on this.

''We are opening a special division for children care in every district hospital. We have provided necessary manpower for the purpose,'' Sudhakar said.

According to him, necessary measures have been taken as per the recommendations of the committee on the COVID-19 third wave management, headed by Dr Devi Prasad Shetty.

''Covid virus is transforming itself and even developed nations are struggling to deal with it.India has successfully tackled the first wave when compared to other nations. Infrastructure had been significantly ramped up before the second wave.Four thousand doctors have been appointed,'' Sudhakar said.

He stressed the need to be careful as Karnataka shares borders with Kerala and Maharashtra and stay alert to ensure that safety measures are in place since infections are still very much prevalent.

The minister congratulated the Bengaluru medical team as it is leading in the vaccination drive.

Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference with Chief Ministers on Friday, he said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has requested the Centre to supply five lakh doses of vaccines everyday.

''We have targeted to vaccinate 1.5 crore people in one month.Already 2.4 crore people have been vaccinated so far.We are expecting more vaccines this month,'' he said.

''The Prime Minister has urged us to be more cautious and has instructed the states to follow micro containment zone policy and increase vaccine coverage,'' the minister said.

According to him, the Centre has already provided Rs 23,000 crore for ramping up health infrastructure.PTI GMS BN BALA GMS BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)