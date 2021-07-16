Left Menu

Himachal records 126 fresh coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 16-07-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 19:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh reported 126 new Covid cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections and fatalities to 2,04,224 and 3,488 respectively, officials said on Friday.

Two women aged 36 and 55 died due to Covid in Shimla district, an official said.

According to the state health department, the number of active cases now stands at 1,136.

The number of recoveries has reached 1,99,582 with 138 patients recuperating from the infection in the past 24 hours, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

