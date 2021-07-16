Himachal records 126 fresh coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

Himachal Pradesh reported 126 new Covid cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections and fatalities to 2,04,224 and 3,488 respectively, officials said on Friday.

Two women aged 36 and 55 died due to Covid in Shimla district, an official said.

According to the state health department, the number of active cases now stands at 1,136.

The number of recoveries has reached 1,99,582 with 138 patients recuperating from the infection in the past 24 hours, the official said.

