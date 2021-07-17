Left Menu

UK scraps planned relaxation of France quarantine rules

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-07-2021 01:02 IST
Britain's government said on Friday that it was scrapping a planned relaxation of COVID quarantine rules for travellers from France, which had been due to take effect on Monday.

Previously, Britain had planned to lift a requirement for double-vaccinated travellers from France to quarantine at home for 10 days after arrival, in line with plans for other countries on its amber travel watchlist.

"Anyone arriving from France to England must continue to quarantine for ten days at home or in other accommodation, even if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19," Britain's health ministry said in a statement.

