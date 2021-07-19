Left Menu

J&K records 123 new Covid cases, 1 death

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-07-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 20:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 123 fresh coronavirus cases and one death on Monday, taking the number of infections and fatalities to 3,20,024 and 4,365 respectively, officials said.

Of the new cases, 51 were from the Jammu division and 72 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Srinagar recorded the highest number of cases at 33, followed by 17 in Jammu and 15 in Doda district.

While Kathua and Samba had no fresh cases, the number of fresh cases in 15 other districts remained in single digit, they said.

The number of active cases dropped to 1,773 as 3,13,886 people have recovered from the infection so far, they added.

Meanwhile, there were 34 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the UT as one fresh case was reported in the last 24 hours.

