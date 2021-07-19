Left Menu

UK has no plans to extend COVID worker isolation exemptions too widely

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-07-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 22:23 IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he does not want to extend worker isolation exemptions too widely after the government said some critical workers in England may be able to carry on working even if they are exposed to someone with COVID-19.

"We don't want to extend it too widely, obviously, because this is one of the few shots we have got left in our locker, one of the only shots we have got left in locker to stop the chain reaction of the spread of COVID," Johnson told a press conference.

