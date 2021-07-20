Left Menu

Mexico reports 5,307 new COVID-19 cases, 138 more deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 20-07-2021 03:59 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 03:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico's health ministry on Monday reported 5,307 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 138 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,664,444 infections and 236,469 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60% more than the official count.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

