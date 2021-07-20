Left Menu

China's Yunnan reports 41 new imported COVID-19 cases on June 19 vs 5 a day earlier

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 20-07-2021 05:48 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 05:48 IST
China's Yunnan reports 41 new imported COVID-19 cases on June 19 vs 5 a day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

China's southwestern border province of Yunnan reported 41 new imported coronavirus cases on July 19, the local health authority said on Tuesday, a jump from five the previous day.

The authority also reported eight new cases that were local transmissions, compared with five the previous day.

On Monday, China reported a total of 31 new coronavirus cases for July 18, including 26 imported cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study links wildfire smoke exposure to increased risk of COVID-19

Study links wildfire smoke exposure to increased risk of COVID-19

 United States
2
Second filling of Ethiopia's giant dam nearly complete - state-run media

Second filling of Ethiopia's giant dam nearly complete - state-run media

 Ethiopia
3
Pfizer vaccine shipment arrives in NZ two days ahead of schedule

Pfizer vaccine shipment arrives in NZ two days ahead of schedule

 New Zealand
4
Psychiatric patients at increased risk of COVID-19 hospitalisation, mortality: Study

Psychiatric patients at increased risk of COVID-19 hospitalisation, mortalit...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021