China's Yunnan reports 41 new imported COVID-19 cases on June 19 vs 5 a day earlier
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 20-07-2021 05:48 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 05:48 IST
- Country:
- China
China's southwestern border province of Yunnan reported 41 new imported coronavirus cases on July 19, the local health authority said on Tuesday, a jump from five the previous day.
The authority also reported eight new cases that were local transmissions, compared with five the previous day.
Advertisement
On Monday, China reported a total of 31 new coronavirus cases for July 18, including 26 imported cases.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement