All vaccinated people in India registered on Co-WIN portal: Govt

The government told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that 3.48 lakh vaccine doses, or 0.09 per cent of the total doses administered, have been given to persons without identity cards and that all beneficiaries are registered on the Co-WIN portal.

In a written reply to a question on the proportion of individuals vaccinated in the country without having registered on the Co-WIN portal, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said, ''All beneficiaries who have received vaccines in India are registered on Co-WIN portal. Co-WIN portal is single source of truth for vaccination status.'' ''As on 16th July 2021, a total of 3.48 lakh doses (0.09% of the total doses administered) have been administered to persons without identity cards,'' she said.

On the measures that have been taken to enable those without access to digital technology to get vaccinated, the minister said registration and vaccination of such people can be done through walk-in registration at a COVID-19 Vaccination Centre (CVC). The government has also allowed registration at Common Service Centres and registration of up to four persons using a single mobile number to facilitate registration of people without mobile phones. A detailed SOP has been issued for vaccination of people without prescribed photo ID documents through key facilitators at identified government vaccination centres.

