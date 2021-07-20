Left Menu

12-year-old boy suffering from bird flu dies at AIIMS in Delhi

He died on July 12.While undergoing treatment, tests for COVID-19 and influenza were conducted.His samples tested negative for COVID-19. It came out positive for influenza but was non-typable.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 22:41 IST
12-year-old boy suffering from bird flu dies at AIIMS in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A 12-year-old boy suffering from bird flu died at AIIMS in the national capital recently, official sources said on Tuesday.

The boy was admitted to the hospital on July 2 with pneumonia and leukaemia. He died on July 12.

While undergoing treatment, tests for COVID-19 and influenza were conducted.

''His samples tested negative for COVID-19. It came out positive for influenza but was non-typable. It was sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune, where they confirmed it to be positive for H5N1 avian influenza,'' a source said.

Details of the case have been conveyed to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and their team has started contact tracing and to see if there are any more cases with similar symptoms with whom the child has come in contact, the source said.

According to sources, the boy was not a resident of Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

 Global
2
Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

 India
3
All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting process for getting international recognition to Covaxin.

All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting proce...

 India
4
Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

 Colombia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021