Pune MP Candidate Mohol Files Nomination Papers for BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Pune Lok Sabha constituency Murlidhar Mohol filed his nomination papers on Thursday after taking out a rally in a show of strength.

His pre-nomination rally started after paying floral tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at a statue in the Kothrud area in the morning.

After conclusion of the rally, Mohol, a former Pune city mayor, filed his nomination papers at the election office at the district collectorate here.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union minister and RPI (A) president Ramdas Athawale, BJP leader and Cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil, his cabinet colleague Uday Samant of the Shiv Sena, leaders and workers of ruling 'Mahayuti' constituents took part in the rally.

The BJP, the Shiv Sena and the NCP are constituents of the governing 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance) in the state.

Mohol, a three-time corporator, is pitted against Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar, the sitting MLA from the Kasba segment in Pune city.

Pune is among 11 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra that will vote on May 13 in the fourth phase of elections.

