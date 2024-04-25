Left Menu

Pune MP Candidate Mohol Files Nomination Papers for BJP

BJP's Pune candidate Murlidhar Mohol filed his nomination amidst a grand rally, joined by senior party members including Fadnavis and Athawale. Mohol, a former mayor, faces Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar in the race for Pune's Lok Sabha seat, which votes on May 13.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 25-04-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 21:45 IST
Pune MP Candidate Mohol Files Nomination Papers for BJP
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Pune Lok Sabha constituency Murlidhar Mohol filed his nomination papers on Thursday after taking out a rally in a show of strength.

His pre-nomination rally started after paying floral tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at a statue in the Kothrud area in the morning.

After conclusion of the rally, Mohol, a former Pune city mayor, filed his nomination papers at the election office at the district collectorate here.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union minister and RPI (A) president Ramdas Athawale, BJP leader and Cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil, his cabinet colleague Uday Samant of the Shiv Sena, leaders and workers of ruling 'Mahayuti' constituents took part in the rally.

The BJP, the Shiv Sena and the NCP are constituents of the governing 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance) in the state.

Mohol, a three-time corporator, is pitted against Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar, the sitting MLA from the Kasba segment in Pune city.

Pune is among 11 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra that will vote on May 13 in the fourth phase of elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
4
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024