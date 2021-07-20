Left Menu

White House in regular contact with Fox News over vaccine messaging

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says she is in regular contact with the conservative news network Fox News about its coverage of the COVID vaccine. Fox News commentators Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, as well as some news program hosts, have often cast doubt on the vaccines' safety and efficacy to the network's millions of viewers. "And like we are with all of you here today, we of course, are in regular contact."

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-07-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 23:16 IST
White House in regular contact with Fox News over vaccine messaging
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PressSec)
  • Country:
  • United States

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says she is in regular contact with the conservative news network Fox News about its coverage of the COVID vaccine.

Fox News commentators Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, as well as some news program hosts, have often cast doubt on the vaccines' safety and efficacy to the network's millions of viewers. The network ended January with a 19-year streak as the top U.S. cable news network. Noting health official guidelines that encouraged masking and distancing even for vaccinated people in April, Carlson said of the vaccine: "So maybe it doesn't work, and they're simply not telling you that."

Ingraham on Monday night called Biden and his allies "consistent superspreaders of misinformation on COVID." The White House understands "the importance of reaching Fox's audience about the COVID-19 vaccines and their benefits," Psaki told reporters Tuesday. "And like we are with all of you here today, we of course, are in regular contact."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

 Global
2
Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

 India
3
All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting process for getting international recognition to Covaxin.

All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting proce...

 India
4
Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

 Colombia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021