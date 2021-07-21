Australia's Victoria logs biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in a week
Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 21-07-2021 04:28 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 04:28 IST
Australia's Victoria state reported the biggest daily rise in locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in more than a week on Wednesday, the first day of an extended lockdown to contain an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta virus variant.
Twenty-two local cases have been detected in Victoria, up from nine a day earlier. All new cases are linked to the current outbreak, the state health department said.
Victoria officials on Tuesday decided to prolong the strict stay-home orders in the state by seven days until July 27.
