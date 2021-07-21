Left Menu

Three more test positive for Zika in Kerala, total reported cases 41: state Health Minister

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 21-07-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 18:46 IST
Three more persons tested positive for Zika virus in the state taking the total reported cases of the infection to 41, of which 5 are active, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Wednesday.

Two residents of Anayara aged 26 years and 37 years and one person (25) from Pettah were diagnosed with Zika, the minister said in a release.

The virus was confirmed in tests conducted at the virology lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, the minister said and added that the health of all the infected persons was satisfactory presently.PTI HMP BN BALA BN BALA

