PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.30 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.30 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 61914 61064 809 41 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1435671 1410066 25039 566 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 769640 759240 9611 789 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 204685 200233 3491 941 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 320256 314282 4372 1602 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 20278 19978 206 94 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 598521 581406 16246 869 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 953437 944128 8951 358 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 341573 327558 7357 643 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1708005 1684230 22739 1036 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1946749 1909613 13197 23939 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2888341 2826411 36262 25645 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 3205197 3059441 15617 129640 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 10093 9933 49 71 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 119935 117193 1781 961 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 2541168 2481201 33809 26158 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 638721 625042 3771 9908 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 1000546 983656 13506 3384 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 10592 10555 4 33 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 170102 165571 3118 1413 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 824574 814109 10076 389 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 791704 781007 10512 185 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 6237755 6008750 130918 94745 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 7521 7374 129 18 -------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 44222 39634 204 4384 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 552425 530678 5054 16693 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 724169 713944 9635 589 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 346778 341336 5120 320 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 88050 76279 1424 10347 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 58833 53638 974 4221 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 29020 22231 127 6662 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 26943 24434 521 1218 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 959986 935007 5241 19685 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 24047 20841 326 2616 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura* 73,901 69,206 726 3,903 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1520468 1490050 18027 12391 ----------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 31255820 30419319 418949 406457 ------------------------------------------------------------------ *The tally does not reflect the latest updates from Tripura as its health bulletin has not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 3,12,16,337 and the death toll at 4,18,480. The ministry said there are 4,07,170 active cases, while 3,03,90,687 people have so far recovered from the infection.

