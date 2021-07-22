Left Menu

Russia reports 24,471 new COVID-19 cases, 796 deaths

Russia reported 24,471 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 4,287 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 6,054,711. The government coronavirus task force said 796 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 151,501. The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 290,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to May 2021.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-07-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 14:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 290,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to May 2021. Russia is facing a surge in coronavirus cases that authorities have blamed on the Delta variant and the slow rate of vaccinations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

