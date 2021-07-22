Left Menu

Three test positive for Zika in Kerala, total cases 44

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 22-07-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 20:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three more persons tested positive for Zika virus in Kerala on Thursday, taking the total reported cases to 44.

The three cases were reported from Thiruvanathapuram-- a 27-year-old resident near the Medical college here, 38-year-old Petta resident and a three-year-old chid from Anayara were found infected with the virus, state Health Minister Veena George said.

''The infection was confirmed in the tests conducted at the medical virology lab here.The total affected in the state has gone up to 44.Currently six persons are under treatment,'' the minister said in a release.

According to the health department, the patients have not been admitted to hospitals and all of them are stable.PTI RRT BN BALA BN BALA

