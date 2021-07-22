Gujarat sees 34 new COVID-19 cases; active infections at 370

Gujarat on Thursday recorded 34 fresh cases of COVID-19 that raised the tally of infections to 8,24,608, an official from the state health department said.

At least 53 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 8,14,162, while the toll stood at 10,076 with no fresh casualties, the official said.

The state currently has 370 active cases, he said, adding that the rate of recovery stands at 98.73 per cent.

Meanwhile, four new cases were reported in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours. With this, the region's tally stands at 10,596, with 35 patients undergoing treatment, an official release stated.

Gujarat has so far administered 3.06 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine to the eligible population, and of these, 5.08 lakh doses were given on Thursday alone.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,24,608, new cases 34, deaths 10,076 discharged 8,14,162 active cases 370 and people tested so far - figures not released.

