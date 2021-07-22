Covishield will only be used for administering second doses till July 31 in Delhi: Bulletin

Delhi had less than a day's stock of coronavirus vaccine left on Thursday morning, prompting the government to issue an order stating that Covishield will only be used for administering second doses till July 31, according to a bulletin. A total of 48,256 vaccine doses were administered here on Thursday, taking the total number of doses given so far in the national capital to 95,66,720, of which, 23,14,539 are second doses, according to the data available on Co-WIN portal.

The city had 65,460 doses of Covishield left on Thursday morning, it said.

A total of 63,406 vaccine doses were administered in Delhi on Wednesday. Of these, 33,443 were second doses, the bulletin said.

Delhi had received 70,000 doses of Covaxin on Wednesday, taking the total number of available doses to 2,45,590.

“Only 20 per cent of Covaxin stocks can be used for the first dose since these stocks are limited and have irregular delivery cycles. On account of limited stocks of Covishield, the city government has directed that the stocks be only used for second dose till July 31, at all its centres,” the bulletin said, adding that many in the 18-44 age group will be qualifying for the second dose in the coming weeks.

A total of 55,01,302 men and 40,63,333 women have been inoculated against the novel coronavirus infection in the national capital, according to the Co-WIN portal.

As many as 46,38,201 people in the 18-44 age group have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 30,64,552 lakh people in the 45-60 age group have been inoculated. More than 18,63,967 lakh people above 60 years have been vaccinated, the bulletin added.

