COVID-19: Vaccination of pregnant women in MP to start on Friday
- Country:
- India
Vaccination of pregnant women against COVID-19 will begin in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, a senior state government official said on Thursday.
Health Department's additional director and MP's immunisation officer Dr Santosh Shukla shared this information at a seminar organised for mediapersons by the state government and the UNICEF.
Dr Shukla said both Covishield and Covaxin were available in MP but the pregnant women will be administered the latter given that the duration between two jabs of the home-grown vaccine was 28 days (as compared to 84 days for Covishield).
“We want the pregnant women to get both shots of the vaccine in quick succession at government centres,” he added.
Speaking at the seminar, UNICEF health expert Dr Vandana Bhatia highlighted the importance of inoculating pregnant women against coronavirus. PTI LAL RSY RSY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
80,000 children at risk of acute malnutrition in Central African Republic: UNICEF and WFP
UNICEF calls for action to reverse ‘spiraling protection crisis’ for children in West and Central Africa
BJP minister blames previous Congress govt for high fuel prices in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh implements first of its kind disaster management model for better preparedness
UNICEF signs agreement to supply 220 million doses for AU by 2022