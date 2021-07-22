Left Menu

Italy introduces Green Pass restrictions to curb COVID-19 surge

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 22-07-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 23:26 IST
Italy introduces Green Pass restrictions to curb COVID-19 surge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

The Italian government, looking to contain a fresh surge in coronavirus cases, announced on Thursday that people would need to have proof of immunity to access an array of services and leisure activities.

The COVID Green Pass is a digital or paper certificate that shows if someone has received at least one jab, has tested negative or has recently recovered from COVID-19.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza told reporters that it would be required in many situations, including to enter sports stadiums, gyms, museums and trade fairs. It would also be needed to be able to eat indoors in restaurants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India
4
Microsoft announces acquisition of CloudKnox Security

Microsoft announces acquisition of CloudKnox Security

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021