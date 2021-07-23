Indonesia reports record 1,566 COVID-19 deaths
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 23-07-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 15:06 IST
Indonesia reported a record daily number of 1,566 COVID-19 deaths on Friday, taking total fatalities to 80,598, data from the country's COVID-19 task force showed.
It also recorded 49,071 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases 3,082,410.
