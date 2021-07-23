Left Menu

Delhi reports 58 new COVID-19 cases, one death

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 16:48 IST
Delhi reports 58 new COVID-19 cases, one death
The national capital recorded 58 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Friday, while the positivity rate slightly rose to 0.09 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The single new fatality has pushed the death toll in the city to 25,041, according to the latest bulletin.

On Thursday, the city registered 49 cases of the infection and one fatality, while the positivity rate was 0.08 per cent.

On Wednesday, the national capital had recorded 62 cases and four fatalities, and a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent, while on Tuesday, the city had logged 44 cases and five deaths with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent.

The infection rate, which had reached 36 per cent in the last week of April, has come down to 0.09 per cent now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

