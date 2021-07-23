Left Menu

COVID-19: Haryana records 3 fatalities, 39 fresh cases

Chandigarh, Jul 23 PTI Haryana Friday reported three COVID-19 related deaths, taking the cumulative toll to 9,616, while 39 fresh infections pushed the total infection case count to 7,69,704.According to the health departments daily bulletin, the latest deaths were reported from Karnal, Charkhi Dadri and Fatehabad districts.Among the districts, nine cases were reported from Gurugaon and eight from Karnal.The total number of active cases in the state is 763.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-07-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 20:30 IST
COVID-19: Haryana records 3 fatalities, 39 fresh cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chandigarh, Jul 23 (PTI) Haryana Friday reported three COVID-19 related deaths, taking the cumulative toll to 9,616, while 39 fresh infections pushed the total infection case count to 7,69,704.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths were reported from Karnal, Charkhi Dadri and Fatehabad districts.

Among the districts, nine cases were reported from Gurugaon and eight from Karnal.

The total number of active cases in the state is 763. The total recoveries so far were 7,59,325. The recovery rate was 98.65 percent, the bulletin said. PTI SUN VSD TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
3
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021