COVID-19: Haryana records 3 fatalities, 39 fresh cases

Chandigarh, Jul 23 (PTI) Haryana Friday reported three COVID-19 related deaths, taking the cumulative toll to 9,616, while 39 fresh infections pushed the total infection case count to 7,69,704.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths were reported from Karnal, Charkhi Dadri and Fatehabad districts.

Among the districts, nine cases were reported from Gurugaon and eight from Karnal.

The total number of active cases in the state is 763. The total recoveries so far were 7,59,325. The recovery rate was 98.65 percent, the bulletin said. PTI SUN VSD TIR TIR

