No fresh COVID-19 case in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 24-07-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 11:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record any new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Saturday.

The COVID-19 tally in the archipelago remained at 7,525.

The union territory now has 17 active COVID-19 cases of which 15 are in the South Andaman district and two in the North and Middle Andaman district. The Nicobar district is now COVID-19 free as it has no active case, he said.

Two more persons recuperated from COVID-19 during the period, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,379, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the archipelago remained at 129 as no fresh death due to the contagion was reported in the last 24 hours.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has so far tested 4,31,486 samples for COVID-19, and the positivity rate stands at 1.75 percent, the health department official said.

A total of 2,72,312 people have been inoculated so far, of which 1,84,076 have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 88,236 have received both doses, he said, adding that the total population of the union territory is around 4 lakh.

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

