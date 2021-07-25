45.37 cr COVID vaccine doses provided to States, UTs so far
More than 45.37 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union territories so far.
More than 45.37 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union territories so far. While as many as 45,37,70,580 vaccine doses have been given to states and UTs through all sources, a further 11,79,010 doses are in the pipeline, said the Union Health Ministry in a release on Sunday.
Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 42,08,32,021 doses as per data available at 8 am today. Over 3,29,38,559 balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the ministry informed.
The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 percent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.
