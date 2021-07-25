India reports 39,742 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours -govt
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2021 10:59 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 10:38 IST
- Country:
- India
India reported 39,742 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a government statement said on Sunday.
The COVID-19 death toll rose by 535 deaths in the last 24 hours, with the total reaching 420,551, health ministry data showed.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- health ministry
- India
Advertisement