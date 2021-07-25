Left Menu

Britain reports 29,173 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, lower than a day earlier

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-07-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 20:52 IST
Britain reports 29,173 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, lower than a day earlier
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Britain reported 29,173 further cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a fall from 31,795 a day earlier, Public Health England said.

It said on Twitter that data for the number of new deaths across Britain on Sunday was not yet available.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

