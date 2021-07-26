Left Menu

Meghalaya logs 597 fresh COVID-19 cases, 10 more fatalities

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 26-07-2021 00:33 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 00:32 IST
Meghalaya reported 10 more COVID-19 fatalities on Sunday, raising the death toll to 1,024, while the tally mounted to 61,194 with 597 fresh cases, health department officials said.

The state now has 5,007 active cases and 55,163 patients have recovered from the disease, Health Services Director Aman War said.

He said Meghalaya has conducted over 8.06 lakh sample tests till date. A total of 9.99 lakh people have been inoculated thus far, with over 1,63,894 of them receiving both doses of vaccines, War said.

The state government has permitted localities with COVID-19 vaccination coverage of over 95 per cent to relax lockdown orders, officials said.

"Residential localities with more than 95 per cent vaccination may be permitted one day extra opening to be decided by the Incident Commander (magistrate) concerned," a government order said.

Meanwhile, a BJP MLA from South Shillong has donated his entire earnings of the past one year towards the benefit of 5,000 lower-income group families in his constituency affected by the economic crisis due to the pandemic, an official said.

