India reports 39,361 new covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-07-2021 09:15 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 09:15 IST
India reported 39,361 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours the health ministry said on Monday.

India's total cases now stand at 31.4 million, according to a Reuters tally, making it the second-most affected country after the United States. (Editing by Kim Coghill)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

