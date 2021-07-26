India reports 39,361 new covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
26-07-2021
India reported 39,361 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours the health ministry said on Monday.
India's total cases now stand at 31.4 million, according to a Reuters tally, making it the second-most affected country after the United States. (Editing by Kim Coghill)
