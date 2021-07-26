Left Menu

Delhi: Around 10,000 people vaccinated against Covid on Sunday

Around 10,000 people were vaccinated against the coronavirus in Delhi on Sunday and less than one days stock of vaccine is available in the city, according to official data.The vaccination bulletin released by the Delhi government said over 96 lakh doses have been administered in the city since the inoculation exercise started on January 16.

Delhi: Around 10,000 people vaccinated against Covid on Sunday
Around 10,000 people were vaccinated against the coronavirus in Delhi on Sunday and less than one day's stock of vaccine is available in the city, according to official data.

The vaccination bulletin released by the Delhi government said over 96 lakh doses have been administered in the city since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. As many as 23.87 lakh people have received both the doses.

According to the Delhi government's data, the city had around 2.87 lakh vaccine doses -- 2.16 lakh Covaxin and 70,900 Covishield -- left on Monday morning. The bulletin said the stock will last less than a day. According to government orders, only 20 per cent of the Covaxin stock can be used for the first dose, since the Bharat Biotech-manufactured vaccine is ''limited and has irregular delivery cycle''.

Covishield can only be used for the second dose till July 31 since the stock is limited and many in the 18-44 age group will become eligible for the second dose in the coming weeks.

Vaccination centres across Delhi can administer around 94,000 doses daily.

