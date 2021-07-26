11,586 COVID-19 cases, 135 deaths in Kerala; Fall in TPR

Kerala reported 11,586 new COVID-19 cases and 135 deaths on Monday, taking the tally to 32,83,116 and the toll to 16,170, while the Test Positivity Rate showed a sharp decline to 10.59 per cent.

The TPR was 12.3 per cent on Sunday.

The figure was 11 per cent on July 21, shot upto 12.38 per cent on July 22, went up further to 13.63 the next day, before falling to 11.91 per cent on July 24.

Health Minister Veena George said 14,912 people recuperated from the disease, taking the total cured in the state to 31,29,628.

Malappuram recorded the highest number of 1,779 cases, followed by Thrissur with 1,498 and Kozhikode 1,264.

''Out of those found infected today, 45 reached the state from outside while 10,943 contracted the disease from their contacts.

The sources of infection of 534 are yet to be traced.

Sixty four health workers are also among the infected,'' the Minister said in a release.

She said 1,09,382 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number examined so far to 2,63,57,662.

The test positivity rate stood at 10.59 per cent.

Currently, there are 1,36,814 people under treatment in the state.

There are 4,33,215 people under observation, out of whom 26,113 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

There are 271 local self government bodies in the state with a TPR above 15 per cent, the release said.

Meanwhile, police said 9,180 cases were registered in the state on Monday for COVID-19 health protocol violations.

A total of 19,873 incidents of not wearing masks were reported today, they said.

