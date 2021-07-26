Maha sees 4,877 new COVID-19 cases, lowest after February 17; 11,077 recover

Maharashtra on Monday reported 4,877 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the lowest single-day spike after February 17 this year, and 53 fatalities, lowest in the last two weeks. The new additions raised the tally of cases to 62,69,799 in the state and the toll to 1,31,605, the health department said. Maharashtra had reported 4,787 infections on February 17. Among the 53 deaths reported in the eight administrative regions in Maharashtra, the Kolhapur region reported the highest 22 fatalities in the last 24 hours, a health official said.

At 4,877, the cases dipped significantly on Monday compared with Sunday when 6,843 infections were reported while the number of fatalities also came down as against 123 recorded on the previous day.

With 11,077 patients being discharged after treatment during the day, the count of recoveries in Maharashtra went up to 60,46,106 so far, leaving the state with 88,729 active cases, a health department official said.

Currently, 5,01,758 people are in home quarantine in Maharashtra and 3,518 people are in institutional quarantine, the official said, adding the state's case recovery rate now stands at 96.43 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.09 per cent.

With 1,48,138 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 4,69,95,122, he said.

Notably, Akola, Nandurbar, Wardha, Bhandara and Godia districts, along with Chandrapur and Wardha municipal corporations did not report any fresh coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai saw 297 fresh cases in the last 24 hours and eight fatalities, taking the tally to 7,34,415 and the toll to 15,845.

Mumbai region comprising Mumbai city saw 920 new cases and 16 fatalities, which raised the overall caseload to 16,35,553 and the fatality count to 34,105, the official said.

With 153 new cases, the tally of infections in Pune city municipal limits mounted to 5,02,536. The death toll remained unchanged at 8,869 with no fresh fatality being reported in the city, the department said.

Pune region reported 1,637 fresh cases during the day and nine deaths, raising the tally to 14,82,874 and the toll to 28,327, the official said.

Kolhapur region reported 1,316 new cases, Nashik 680, Latur 246, Nagpur 13, Akola 19 and Aurangabad 46. Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra: Total cases 62,69,799, new cases 4,877, total deaths 1,31,605, fresh deaths 53, total recoveries 60,46,106, active cases 88,729, new tests conducted 1,48,138.

