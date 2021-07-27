Australia's Victoria reports 10 locally acquired COVID-19 cases

Australia's Victoria state on Tuesday reported 10 locally acquired cases of COVID-19, down from 11 a day earlier, as the state's nearly 7 million residents wait to see whether a hard lockdown will end on Tuesday night.

All new local cases are linked to the latest outbreak and were in quarantine throughout their entire infectious period, the state's health department said.

