Ladakh records 9 new COVID cases, infection tally reaches 20,309

Ladakh has recorded nine new COVID-19 cases that took the tally in the Union territory to 20,309, officials said on Tuesday.

Six people were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, pushing the overall recoveries in the UT to 20,032, they said.

The total number of active cases in Ladakh has come down to 70, including 58 in Leh and 12 in Kargil district.

Of the new cases, all were from Leh, officials said. No COVID-related death was recorded in the region in the last 24 hours, they said.

The death toll due to the deadly virus in Ladakh stands at 207 with the worst-hit Leh accounting for 149 fatalities and 58 deaths being registered in Kargil, they said.

A total of 3,518 samples tested for the infection in Ladakh, including 1,136 from Leh and 2,382 from Kargil, were found negative on Sunday, they added.

