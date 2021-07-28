Thailand reports daily record of 16,533 new coronavirus cases
Updated: 28-07-2021
Thailand reported on Wednesday a daily record of 16,533 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total accumulated cases to 543,361.
The country's COVID-19 task force also reported 133 new deaths, taking total fatalities to 4,397.
