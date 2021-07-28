Left Menu

Rare blood clot cases not higher after AstraZeneca second dose- study

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot did not increase the instances of rare blood clots with low platelets in people after the second dose, a study published in the Lancet medical journal showed on Wednesday.

The data found that the estimated rate of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) after the second dose of the vaccine, Vaxzevria, was 2.3 per million in those inoculated, comparable to the typical rate seen in those who have not been vaccinated, AstraZeneca said https://www.astrazeneca.com/content/astraz/media-centre/press-releases/2021/vaxzevria-showed-no-increased-incidence-of-thrombosis-with-thrombocytopenia-after-second-dose.html.

The same rate was 8.1 after the first dose, it added.

