Malaysia reports record 17,405 new coronavirus cases
Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 28-07-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 12:39 IST
Malaysia's health ministry reported 17,405 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a new daily record.
The new infections bring the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian nation to 1,061,476.
