Malaysia reports record 17,405 new coronavirus cases

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 28-07-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 12:39 IST
Malaysia's health ministry reported 17,405 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a new daily record.

The new infections bring the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian nation to 1,061,476.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

