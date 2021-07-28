KZN Premier calls for citizens to get vaccinated

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has reiterated his call for the people of the province to get vaccinated.

Zikalala on Tuesday received his first COVID-19 vaccination at Inkosi Mzondeni Hall in KwaMsane as part of the strategy to boost vaccination numbers in rural areas.

The Premier became one of 1 186 562 people who have been vaccinated in the province, since the vaccination rollout programme started in February 2021.

After getting vaccinated and undergoing a 15-minute observation, an upbeat Zikalala said he was pleased to have finally given his body the strength it would need to fight the virus through getting vaccinated.

"It's an opportunity I've been waiting for quite a long time… for our age cohort to be vaccinated. We call on the people of KZN to ensure that they vaccinate. They must register on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS)," Zikalala said.

Inkosi Mzondeni Hall is one of the 206 active vaccination sites in the province.

The Premier has also reiterated the government's concerns about the reluctance of some senior citizens to get vaccinated and urged them to get inoculated against the deadly virus.

"We take note of the fact that the elderly are not responding as envisaged in other parts of the province, but here in Umkhanyakude, we have surpassed the target for those in the category of age 60 and above," Zikalala said.

He also emphasised that as the country will start vaccinating the youth soon, young people should ensure that when they come to vaccinate, they also bring their mothers, grandmothers, fathers and grandfathers.

"It is a responsibility that we all have. We must protect our lives and those of our loved ones. It is the responsible thing to do.

"After getting vaccinated, I think I can confirm with certainty that there is no problem at all with the vaccine. And everyone can vaccinate. That is the message that we want to send to all people of KwaZulu-Natal," the Premier said.

The provincial government has urged leaders in their respective districts to encourage people to get vaccinated.

"That is what we appreciate about the leadership of Umkhanyakude. The mayors, councillors and our traditional leaders have been very helpful in spreading the message and encouraging people to go and vaccinate. We appreciate that, and it needs to continue," Zikalala said.

Register to avoid long queues

KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane, who accompanied the Premier, encouraged all those who want to get vaccinated to register in order to avoid long queues.

"We are starting to vaccinate those aged 18 years and above from 1 September 2021, as announced by the President. We are making a call that young people should register because many of them have access to technology, and they understand how it works.

"Of course when people come to our facilities, we will not turn them away, but we are urging them to register. If they heed our call, it will mean that long queues will be averted," Simelane said.

Through the vaccination programme, the government aims to achieve population immunity to halt the spread of infections, save lives and protect livelihoods.

Over 300 000 recoveries recorded

Over the past 24 hours, the province recorded 832 new cases of COVID -19, taking its tally to 386 217. There are currently 19 455 active cases, while the number of fatalities stands at 11 431. There have been 354 467 recoveries.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)