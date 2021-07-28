Left Menu

Over 2.18 cr balance, unutilised Covid vaccine doses still available with states: Govt

In the new phase of the universalisation of the Covid vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply free of cost 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs.

More than 2.18 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

A total of 46,23,27,530 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, through all sources and a further 1,20,70,820 doses are in the pipeline.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastage, is 44,29,95,780 doses (according to data available at 8 am Wednesday), the ministry said.

A total of 2,18,10,422 balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs and private hospitals to be administered. The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government of India has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalisation of the Covid vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs.

