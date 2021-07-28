CDC leader: Masks, vaccination could halt surge

Left Menu

Dr Rochelle Walensky says new mask-wearing guidance, coupled with higher rates of vaccination against COVID-19, could halt the current escalation of infections in a couple of weeks.The director of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention told CBS This Morning she hopes more stringent mask-wearing guidelines and other measures wont be necessary as the country heads into the fall.We can halt the chain of transmission, she said.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky says new mask-wearing guidance, coupled with higher rates of vaccination against COVID-19, could halt the current escalation of infections in "a couple of weeks".

The director of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention told: "CBS This Morning" she hopes more stringent mask-wearing guidelines and other measures won't be necessary as the country heads into the fall.

"We can halt the chain of transmission," she said. "We can do something if we unify together if we get people vaccinated who are not yet vaccinated, if we mask in the interim, we can halt this in just a matter of a couple of weeks." With the delta variant fuelling a surge of infections across the country, the CDC on Tuesday recommended even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in areas where the variant is prevalent.

Walensky says the new guidance was prompted by data that vaccinated people can pass on the virus. However, a vast number of infections are occurring in unvaccinated people, she noted. Walensky said 80% of the counties with the highest number of infections have less than 40% of people vaccinated.

The nation is averaging more than 57,000 cases a day and 24,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The guidance on masks in indoor public places applies in parts of the US with at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the last week.

