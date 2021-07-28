Left Menu

Govt advises States/UTs to conduct sero-prevalence surveys with ICMR

This has been stated in the letter written by the Union Health Secretary to Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary/Secretary (Health) of all States.

The Union Government has advised all States/UTs to conduct sero-prevalence surveys in consultation with ICMR to generate district-level data on sero-prevalence which is essential in formulating localized public health response measures. This has been stated in the letter written by the Union Health Secretary to Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary/Secretary (Health) of all States.

The Union Health Ministry has referred to the findings of the 4th round of National Sero-Prevalence Survey done by ICMR and has advised the States to conduct the sero-prevalence studies in their own States/UTs in consultation with ICMR so that such studies follow a standardized protocol, and the findings of such studies can then be utilized quickly by the respective State/UT to guide objective, transparent and evidence-based public health response to COVID-19.

It has been pointed out that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has conducted the recent National Sero-survey in 70 districts of India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

