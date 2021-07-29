Pentagon to require masks indoors in installations in COVID-19 hot spots
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-07-2021 01:47 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 01:45 IST
The Pentagon said on Wednesday it will require masks indoors at Defense Department installations in areas with substantial or high community COVID-19 transmission rates.
The mandate is in line with advice released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on masks for vaccinated Americans.
