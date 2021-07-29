Left Menu

Six fresh COVID-19 cases recorded in Ladakh

Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, while 20,049 patients have recovered till date.The officials said nearly 3,500 people were tested for COVID-19 in the twin districts on Wednesday and all the six new cases were detected in Leh, taking the infection tally in the district to 16767.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 29-07-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 12:34 IST
Six fresh COVID-19 cases recorded in Ladakh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh recorded six fresh COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 20,320 while 12 patients recovered bringing down the active cases in the region to 64, officials said on Thursday. Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, while 20,049 patients have recovered to date.

The officials said nearly 3,500 people were tested for COVID-19 in the twin districts on Wednesday and all six new cases were detected in Leh, taking the infection tally in the district to 16767. Kargil had recorded a total of 3,553 cases.

They said eight patients were discharged in Leh and four others in Kargil after successful treatment in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases in Ladakh has dropped to 64 with 56 in Leh and eight in Kargil, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India
4
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021