OFFICIAL-Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 3,520 - RKI

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 16:06 IST
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 3,142 to 3,764,311, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday. The reported death toll rose by 21 to 91,607, the tally showed.

