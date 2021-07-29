Israel to offer third shot of Pfizer vaccine to people over 60 - Israeli news reports

Israel will begin offering a third shot of the Pfizer/Biontech COVID-19 vaccine to people over 60, Israel's Kan public radio and Channel 13 TV said on Thursday.

The director-general of the health ministry informed health management organisations that have carried out vaccinations during the pandemic that they could offer the booster shots, aimed at fending off the Delta variant, from Sunday, the reports said.

