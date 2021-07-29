17 new Covid cases in Rajasthan, no new death

Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-07-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 21:04 IST
No fresh death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Rajasthan on Thursday, while 17 new cases pushed the state's infection tally to 9,53,622, according to an official report.

Twenty-seven districts out of total 33 in the state did not record a single case of the virus on Thursday, it said.

The death toll from the pandemic stands at 8,953.

Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, eight were reported from Jaipur and three from Udaipur besides other cities.

A total of 9,44,410 people have recovered from the infection and the number of active cases at present is 259.

